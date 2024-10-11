Left Menu

Surviving the Fury: Hurricane Milton's Path of Destruction

Hurricane Milton wreaked havoc across Florida, killing at least 10 people, spawning numerous tornados, and leaving millions without power. Despite fears, a catastrophic seawater surge was averted. The storm caused extensive damage, especially through tornados, but evacuation efforts helped save lives amidst severe weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 01:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 01:37 IST
Hurricane Milton struck with devastating force across Florida, resulting in at least 10 fatalities, multiple tornados, and widespread power outages affecting millions. Despite initial fears, the catastrophic seawater surge was fortunately avoided, according to Governor Ron DeSantis.

Florida's Tampa Bay region managed to evade the worst-case storm surge scenario, although southern barrier islands experienced severe flooding. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas noted 10 deaths primarily due to tornados, with 27 twisters confirmed.

Power outages continued to plague the state with over 3.2 million homes and businesses affected. Emergency services remained on alert as rain-swollen rivers threatened further flooding, with significant property damage reported across the region.

