Hurricane Milton's Fury: Climate Change Supercharges Storms

The devastating impact of Hurricane Milton in Florida, which intensified to a Category 5 storm in less than 24 hours, highlights the role of climate change in extreme weather. Studies reveal a 10% increase in wind speeds and a 20-30% rise in rainfall due to global warming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:35 IST
Hurricane Milton's deadly rampage through Florida has been linked to human-caused climate change, according to a recent scientific analysis. The storm, which claimed 16 lives, intensified to a Category 5 hurricane in under 24 hours, marking it as the third-fastest intensifying Atlantic hurricane on record.

The World Weather Attribution group attributed a 10% increase in wind speeds and a 20-30% surge in rainfall to global warming. This phenomenon, scientists say, is making hurricanes like Milton significantly more severe. The waters in the Gulf of Mexico, where Milton drew its strength, were warmer than ever, exacerbating the hurricane's intensity.

Environmental campaigners, including Ian Duff from Greenpeace, have warned that climate change is 'supercharging' such storms, leaving communities with soaring costs. The occurrence of rapidly intensifying hurricanes in the Atlantic has been a worrying trend over the past 50 years, further supported by predictions of an active hurricane season ahead.

