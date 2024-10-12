Unveiling Mysteries: Columbus DNA Analysis to SpaceX's Return to Glory

Spanish scientists are poised to resolve a centuries-old debate regarding Christopher Columbus's origins using DNA analysis. The explorer, funded by Spain in the 1490s, has been at the center of arguments over his nationality and burial site.

In another groundbreaking discovery, fossils of an ancient millipede, Arthropleura, have been found in France with intact heads. This revelation offers crucial insights into the anatomy of the largest insect known, clarifying its non-predatory nature as a plant eater.

In aerospace developments, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has greenlit SpaceX Falcon 9's return to flight following an investigation into its recent mishap. SpaceX's assessment and corrective actions have satisfied the FAA, allowing the spacecraft's return after a three-month hiatus.

