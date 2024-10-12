Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Rattles Costa Rican Coast

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off Costa Rica's coast, reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 51 kilometers.

Updated: 12-10-2024 23:27 IST
A significant earthquake measuring a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale hit off the coast of Costa Rica on Saturday, according to data from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor, which struck with notable force, was recorded at a depth of 51 kilometers (31.69 miles), as provided by GFZ.

Local authorities are currently assessing the impact, but no immediate reports of damage have been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

