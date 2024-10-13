Biden Surveys Hurricane Milton's Aftermath Amid Rising Tides

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Florida to assess the damage from Hurricane Milton. The state has suffered two severe storms recently, contributing to significant debris and rising flood waters. The president's administration has already approved federal aid to assist the affected residents and local governments.

Biden's itinerary includes an aerial tour of the devastated areas from Tampa to St. Petersburg, where he will meet with federal, state, and local officials. Additionally, he plans to engage with first responders and the local community before delivering remarks.

Efforts to open more fuel distribution sites are in place as flooding issues persist around Tampa Bay and Sanford. Analysts predict significant insured losses, and the recent events have intensified the discourse around climate change and regional infrastructure resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)