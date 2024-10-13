Biden's On-the-Ground Response to Hurricane Milton's Aftermath

President Joe Biden took to the skies and streets of Florida on Sunday, inspecting the grim aftermath of Hurricane Milton. The storm, the second to strike Florida in recent weeks, has left a trail of devastation marked by rising floodwaters, fuel shortages, and widespread power outages.

Biden's helicopter tour along the Floridian coast revealed shattered communities, while on the ground, neighborhoods grappled with debris and destroyed homes. He was accompanied by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to meet affected residents and assess the necessary federal response.

Despite efforts to accelerate recovery, political tensions over disaster aid funding complicate relief. Disinformation has muddied public perception even as President Biden urges Congress to approve more FEMA resources. With climate change intensifying hurricanes, questions arise about infrastructure resilience as the electoral clock ticks.

(With inputs from agencies.)