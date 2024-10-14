Left Menu

Testing Missile Defenses: Lessons from Iran and Implications for Indo-Pacific

Iran's recent missile strikes on Israel highlight the performance and challenges of U.S. missile defenses in the Indo-Pacific context with China. Differences between regions limit lessons, but Iran's missile launches provide insights. Analysts emphasize moving beyond pure deterrence by defense to include retaliatory strategies, pointing to China's advanced capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:57 IST
Testing Missile Defenses: Lessons from Iran and Implications for Indo-Pacific
hypersonic missiles

The recent missile attacks by Iran on Israel this October, following a similar assault in April, have provided significant insights into the effectiveness and limitations of the U.S. and allied missile defenses. Analysts suggest these scenarios reflect potential challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly with China's military capabilities.

Despite distinct differences in regional dynamics, the nearly 400 missiles Iran has fired at Israel thus far offer the U.S. and China valuable information about operational strategies. According to Collin Koh of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, China’s missiles would likely pose greater interception challenges than Iran’s, indicating a need for retaliatory strategies, alongside existing defensive measures.

China has continued its military maneuvers near Taiwan as a warning to pro-independence forces. While the U.S. has advanced weaponry like the AIM-174B and Typhon missile battery, doubts linger over effective defense against China’s long-range missiles, highlighting the importance of comprehensive defense and offense strategies in preventing escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024