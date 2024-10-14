Testing Missile Defenses: Lessons from Iran and Implications for Indo-Pacific

The recent missile attacks by Iran on Israel this October, following a similar assault in April, have provided significant insights into the effectiveness and limitations of the U.S. and allied missile defenses. Analysts suggest these scenarios reflect potential challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly with China's military capabilities.

Despite distinct differences in regional dynamics, the nearly 400 missiles Iran has fired at Israel thus far offer the U.S. and China valuable information about operational strategies. According to Collin Koh of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, China’s missiles would likely pose greater interception challenges than Iran’s, indicating a need for retaliatory strategies, alongside existing defensive measures.

China has continued its military maneuvers near Taiwan as a warning to pro-independence forces. While the U.S. has advanced weaponry like the AIM-174B and Typhon missile battery, doubts linger over effective defense against China’s long-range missiles, highlighting the importance of comprehensive defense and offense strategies in preventing escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)