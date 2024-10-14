Parrot Farming: A Double-Edged Sword in Conservation Efforts

Oxford and Rowan O. Martin from the University of Cape Town report that while parrots have been longtime companions to humans, they're now facing alarming rates of extinction. Among the endangered species is the African grey parrot, witnessing a massive decline in its wild population across parts of Africa.

South Africa emerges as a leading exporter of parrots, capitalizing on the increasing demand in regions like the Middle East and South Asia. However, the rapid growth of commercial parrot farming raises questions about its regulation and impact on wild populations.

Researchers propose that successful conservation should involve more than just breeding programs. Effective law enforcement, reduced consumer demand, and supportive alternative livelihoods are key to ensuring the survival of these captivating birds.

