Left Menu

Parrot Farming: A Double-Edged Sword in Conservation Efforts

Parrot farming has seen rapid growth, primarily for the pet trade. The practices raise concerns about conservation, legality, and economy. A study reviews the impact of such farming on parrots and proposes measures to prevent illegal and unsustainable trade, emphasizing the need for informed regulation and alternative conservation strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oxford | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:03 IST
Parrot Farming: A Double-Edged Sword in Conservation Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Oxford and Rowan O. Martin from the University of Cape Town report that while parrots have been longtime companions to humans, they're now facing alarming rates of extinction. Among the endangered species is the African grey parrot, witnessing a massive decline in its wild population across parts of Africa.

South Africa emerges as a leading exporter of parrots, capitalizing on the increasing demand in regions like the Middle East and South Asia. However, the rapid growth of commercial parrot farming raises questions about its regulation and impact on wild populations.

Researchers propose that successful conservation should involve more than just breeding programs. Effective law enforcement, reduced consumer demand, and supportive alternative livelihoods are key to ensuring the survival of these captivating birds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024