Left Menu

Om Birla Advocates for Data Privacy and Technology Equity

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the need for regulatory systems to safeguard data privacy, ensure the responsible use of AI, and equitably distribute technology benefits. Addressing the IPU Assembly, he called for global cooperation among parliaments in science and technology to foster inclusive, sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:28 IST
Om Birla Advocates for Data Privacy and Technology Equity
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called for the establishment of regulatory mechanisms to protect data privacy and ensure equitable technological advancement internationally.

Birla highlighted India's commitment to multilateralism, urging parliaments worldwide to foster dialogue and cooperation in science and technology to achieve equitable benefit distribution. He emphasized the importance of innovation in building a peaceful and sustainable future.

Additionally, Birla underscored India's proactive role in addressing climate change, citing the country's growth in renewable energy capacity and initiatives like the Green Hydrogen Mission. His speech encapsulated a vision for inclusive global development through shared actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024