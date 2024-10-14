Om Birla Advocates for Data Privacy and Technology Equity

In a compelling address at the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called for the establishment of regulatory mechanisms to protect data privacy and ensure equitable technological advancement internationally.

Birla highlighted India's commitment to multilateralism, urging parliaments worldwide to foster dialogue and cooperation in science and technology to achieve equitable benefit distribution. He emphasized the importance of innovation in building a peaceful and sustainable future.

Additionally, Birla underscored India's proactive role in addressing climate change, citing the country's growth in renewable energy capacity and initiatives like the Green Hydrogen Mission. His speech encapsulated a vision for inclusive global development through shared actions.

