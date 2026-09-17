EU's Bold Move: Safeguarding Kids from Online Hazards

The European Commission proposes a ban on under-13s from social media and tighter online safety measures for children, in line with global trends to protect children's mental health and safety. The Kids Act proposal seeks to enforce parental control, regulate online content, and establish fines for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:36 IST
EU's Bold Move: Safeguarding Kids from Online Hazards
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In a decisive move to protect children from online dangers, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled a proposal to ban under-13s from social media. The plan mandates safe children's accounts on online services, echoing similar efforts in countries like Australia, Britain, China, and India.

The EU Kids Act aims to create boundaries in the digital realm akin to those in the physical world. Accounts for children aged 13-15 will be under parental control, with strict rules for social media, video-sharing services, games, and AI-based platforms, including a ban on addictive features.

Failure to comply could cost companies up to 6% of global sales. The proposal has sparked privacy concerns from tech groups like CCIA Europe, highlighting potential risks linked to data collection of children's age and parental links.

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