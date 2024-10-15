Florida's Resilience: Bouncing Back After Hurricane Milton

Florida is showing resilience as the state recovers from the damage wrought by Hurricane Milton. Power was restored to most areas by Monday, allowing gas stations to reopen and schools to prepare for the return of students.

Despite such progress, sections of the state remain submerged, streets cluttered with debris, homes severely damaged, and many still without power—signifying a long recovery process. Nearly 90% of impacted homes and businesses regained electricity after the storm's impact caused extensive power outages.

Efforts by Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy, and TECO Energy have been credited with swift restoration due to upgraded infrastructure. However, the sheer scale of damage suggests a prolonged recovery phase. Federal aid for damage reimbursement is expected to facilitate ongoing efforts. While some communities are progressing, others like Chuck Porter's remain deeply affected.

