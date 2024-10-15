Left Menu

The Unstoppable Rise of Global Mega-Science: A University-Driven Revolution

Despite predictions of decline, the world experiences a surge in scientific research, driven by universities. Over 38,000 institutions fund and conduct 90% of scientific discoveries annually. Global collaborations enhance research quality, fueled by economic growth, competition, and the education revolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luxembourg | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:49 IST
The Unstoppable Rise of Global Mega-Science: A University-Driven Revolution
  • Country:
  • Luxembourg

In Luxembourg, October 15, the scientific landscape is seeing a global explosion in research, with millions of papers published annually. Since 1900, the number of scientific articles has doubled every 10 to 15 years, with an annual increase of 8% to 9% since 1980.

Despite a 1963 prediction of a slowdown by Derek de Solla Price, science has thrived, forming a global network of discovery. Economic factors, geopolitical competition, and a rise in higher education have fueled this unprecedented growth, with universities playing a key role in research.

Today, universities worldwide contribute to 80-90% of scientific findings, driven by an education revolution that enrolls over 40% of global youth. Collaborative international research has blossomed, enhancing scientific impact and tackling complex questions beyond the scope of single nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024