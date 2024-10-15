The Unstoppable Rise of Global Mega-Science: A University-Driven Revolution

In Luxembourg, October 15, the scientific landscape is seeing a global explosion in research, with millions of papers published annually. Since 1900, the number of scientific articles has doubled every 10 to 15 years, with an annual increase of 8% to 9% since 1980.

Despite a 1963 prediction of a slowdown by Derek de Solla Price, science has thrived, forming a global network of discovery. Economic factors, geopolitical competition, and a rise in higher education have fueled this unprecedented growth, with universities playing a key role in research.

Today, universities worldwide contribute to 80-90% of scientific findings, driven by an education revolution that enrolls over 40% of global youth. Collaborative international research has blossomed, enhancing scientific impact and tackling complex questions beyond the scope of single nations.

