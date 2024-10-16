Conker Controversy: Cheating Scandal Rocks World Championship

The World Conker Championships, a unique annual event held in England, is facing controversy after allegations emerged that a 2024 champion cheated by employing a steel conker.

This unconventional sport, involving players attempting to smash their opponent's horse chestnut seed with their own, has drawn competitors globally.

The investigation has cast a shadow over the event, prompting discussions about the need for stricter regulations to ensure fair play.

(With inputs from agencies.)