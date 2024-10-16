Left Menu

Conker Controversy: Cheating Scandal Rocks World Championship

The World Conker Championships is investigating allegations of cheating by a 2024 winner using a steel fake conker. Held in England, the championships draw competitors worldwide to compete in this unique event where players smash horse chestnut seeds against each other. Controversy looms over the event's fairness.

Updated: 16-10-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 02:28 IST
The World Conker Championships, a unique annual event held in England, is facing controversy after allegations emerged that a 2024 champion cheated by employing a steel conker.

This unconventional sport, involving players attempting to smash their opponent's horse chestnut seed with their own, has drawn competitors globally.

The investigation has cast a shadow over the event, prompting discussions about the need for stricter regulations to ensure fair play.

