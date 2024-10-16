Asia Pacific Urged to Boost Disaster Prevention Efforts

In a stark warning issued during a regional disaster mitigation conference in Manila, U.N. Assistant Secretary-General Kamal Kishore stressed the urgent need for Asian Pacific governments to significantly boost their investments in disaster prevention and mitigation strategies.

Addressing hundreds of delegates and officials, Kishore cautioned that the rising frequency and severity of disasters threaten to undermine the economic progress achieved over decades in the region. He emphasized the importance of allocating national budgets towards reducing disaster risks and urged increased foreign aid for prevention efforts.

The conference highlighted technological advancements, efficient warning systems, and the construction of resilient infrastructure as pivotal measures to enhance regional resilience. Echoing this, European Union Commissioner Janez Lenarcic underscored the necessity for international cooperation to address extreme weather events' universal impact effectively.

