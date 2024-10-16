Left Menu

Asia Pacific Urged to Boost Disaster Prevention Efforts

A U.N. official highlights the increasing threat of disasters in the Asia Pacific region. Without significant investment in disaster prevention, regional economic progress faces setbacks. Discussions at a conference in Manila emphasize improved warning systems, technology sharing, and resilient infrastructure, urging nations to prioritize mitigation over mere disaster response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 16-10-2024 06:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 06:46 IST
Asia Pacific Urged to Boost Disaster Prevention Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a stark warning issued during a regional disaster mitigation conference in Manila, U.N. Assistant Secretary-General Kamal Kishore stressed the urgent need for Asian Pacific governments to significantly boost their investments in disaster prevention and mitigation strategies.

Addressing hundreds of delegates and officials, Kishore cautioned that the rising frequency and severity of disasters threaten to undermine the economic progress achieved over decades in the region. He emphasized the importance of allocating national budgets towards reducing disaster risks and urged increased foreign aid for prevention efforts.

The conference highlighted technological advancements, efficient warning systems, and the construction of resilient infrastructure as pivotal measures to enhance regional resilience. Echoing this, European Union Commissioner Janez Lenarcic underscored the necessity for international cooperation to address extreme weather events' universal impact effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024