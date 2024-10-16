Left Menu

Bengaluru's Rain Fury: City's Resilience Amidst Chaos

Bengaluru grapples with severe rainfall, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions. Schools are closed and remote work is advised. Disaster response teams are on standby to manage emergencies. Heavy rains are predicted to persist, with the civic body setting up helplines to assist citizens amid ongoing weather challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:39 IST
Bengaluru is facing heavy rainfall that has disrupted daily life with widespread waterlogging and severe traffic congestion. This meteorological event forced schools to close and prompted IT and biotechnology firms to allow employees to work from home.

In response to the city's emergent needs, approximately 60 personnel from the National and Karnataka State Disaster Response Forces have been mobilized, with 40 additional members set to be on standby. Karnataka's Revenue Minister, Krishna Byre Gowda, confirmed these measures while emphasizing fire and emergency services' readiness to tackle any situation.

The India Meteorological Department warns that heavy rains, thunderstorms, lightning, and squall will likely continue in Bengaluru and other districts through October 18. Civic authorities, including BBMP, have established a 24/7 control room and a helpline to assist residents with any rain-induced issues.

