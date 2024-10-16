Kaziranga: The Fluttering Haven of Butterfly Diversity
Kaziranga National Park in Assam is now home to 446 butterfly species, making it the second-highest concentration in India. This discovery, led by Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, includes 18 new species and highlights the significance of butterfly conservation and further research in the region.
Kaziranga National Park in Assam has emerged as a vibrant sanctuary for butterflies, boasting a remarkable 446 species, making it the site with the second-highest concentration in India after Namdapha National Park.
This achievement is credited to Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, whose dedicated research since 2007 culminated in the documentation of these species, including 18 newly recorded in the country.
Local authorities emphasize the need to further promote butterfly conservation and diversity awareness while commending Dr. Gogoi for his valuable contributions to India's biodiversity research.
