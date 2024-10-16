Left Menu

Kaziranga: The Fluttering Haven of Butterfly Diversity

Kaziranga National Park in Assam is now home to 446 butterfly species, making it the second-highest concentration in India. This discovery, led by Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, includes 18 new species and highlights the significance of butterfly conservation and further research in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:35 IST
Kaziranga: The Fluttering Haven of Butterfly Diversity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kaziranga National Park in Assam has emerged as a vibrant sanctuary for butterflies, boasting a remarkable 446 species, making it the site with the second-highest concentration in India after Namdapha National Park.

This achievement is credited to Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, whose dedicated research since 2007 culminated in the documentation of these species, including 18 newly recorded in the country.

Local authorities emphasize the need to further promote butterfly conservation and diversity awareness while commending Dr. Gogoi for his valuable contributions to India's biodiversity research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024