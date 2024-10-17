Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Launches Second Expedition to Khangri Glacier

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary launched a scientific expedition to Khangri Glacier to study glacier dynamics and hydrological changes. Experts from NCPOR, CES&HS, and IIT Roorkee aim to measure glacier flow, riverbed, and study glacial melting. A new base camp will facilitate future research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:29 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Launches Second Expedition to Khangri Glacier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh inaugurated a second scientific expedition to Khangri Glacier in Tawang district, targeting the study of glacial dynamics and their ecological impacts.

This collaborative mission involves scientists from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS), and IIT Roorkee's research scholars. Focused on glaciological studies, the team endeavors to perform critical research such as glacier flow discharge measurements, riverbed profiling, and ice drilling.

The team aims to establish a permanent base camp for ongoing glacial studies. This initiative is crucial for addressing the consequences of climate change, like glacial melting and water resource management, thus ensuring the sustainability of local ecosystems and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024