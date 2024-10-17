Arunachal Pradesh Launches Second Expedition to Khangri Glacier

The Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh inaugurated a second scientific expedition to Khangri Glacier in Tawang district, targeting the study of glacial dynamics and their ecological impacts.

This collaborative mission involves scientists from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS), and IIT Roorkee's research scholars. Focused on glaciological studies, the team endeavors to perform critical research such as glacier flow discharge measurements, riverbed profiling, and ice drilling.

The team aims to establish a permanent base camp for ongoing glacial studies. This initiative is crucial for addressing the consequences of climate change, like glacial melting and water resource management, thus ensuring the sustainability of local ecosystems and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)