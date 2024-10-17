Left Menu

Unlocking Longevity: The Gut Hormone Connection

A study from Brown University explores how a gut hormone in fruit flies may control lifespan. The research highlights the insulin-regulating neuropeptide F hormone's role in extending longevity, relevant to humans due to similar genetic and hormonal traits. Understanding these mechanisms could influence treatments for ageing-related conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:10 IST
Unlocking Longevity: The Gut Hormone Connection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at Brown University have uncovered a potential key to longevity through a study on fruit flies. The findings suggest that a gut hormone, neuropeptide F, which is involved in regulating insulin, could be instrumental in controlling the lifespan of these insects. Importantly, this research may hold implications for humans, given the genetic and hormonal similarities between the two species.

The study demonstrated that by suppressing the activity of neuropeptide F in the intestines, fruit flies experienced extended longevity. This was achieved by reducing insulin levels and manipulating gene activity associated with juvenile hormone production. These results offer insights into the complex mechanisms of ageing that may translate to human conditions.

Given the rise of diabetes and obesity drugs targeting similar hormonal pathways, understanding the relationship between insulin regulation and ageing could have significant implications. As the study suggests, these drugs might affect human ageing processes, highlighting a need for further investigation. The research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, underscores the gut's vital role in ageing science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024