IFAT India 2024: Paving the Path for Sustainable Innovation

IFAT India 2024, hosted in Mumbai, highlights India's commitment to environmental sustainability. Featuring 485 exhibitors and notable dignitaries, this event showcases cutting-edge technologies for waste management and water treatment. It emphasizes global collaboration for sustainable urban development in addressing environmental challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:50 IST
The 11th edition of IFAT India commenced in Mumbai, drawing significant attention to the nation's environmental challenges.

Held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, the event displays innovative technologies in water, waste, and recycling management. It features 485 exhibitors and is a crucial platform for sharing knowledge and solutions.

High-profile attendees include municipal commissioners and consulate generals, underscoring the urgency of sustainable solutions in urban development.

