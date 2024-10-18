Chennai Braces for Monsoon: Leaders Urge Swift Flood Mitigation

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has called on the state government to expedite flood mitigation efforts as the northeast monsoon threatens to inundate Chennai and its suburbs. His call aligns with similar concerns voiced by PMK founder Dr. S Ramadoss.

Panneerselvam criticized the state government for failing to complete flood mitigation projects in time, despite claiming that only 70 percent of the work is finished. He emphasized that heavy rains on October 15 exposed the inadequacy of current measures.

In a separate statement, Ramadoss urged the government to provide Rs 40,000 per acre in compensation to paddy farmers whose crops were destroyed by the rains. Both leaders demand immediate action to prevent further flooding as the monsoon season continues.

