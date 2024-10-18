Invasion of the Indian House Crows: A Threat to Kenya's Native Birds

The rise of Indian house crows in Kenya has become a pressing issue, threatening the native bird populations along the coastal regions. Farmer Danson Safari was forced to abandon poultry rearing after losing hundreds of chickens to these aggressive birds.

In response, Kenyan authorities and conservation groups have turned to the chemical starlicide to curb the rapidly multiplying population of Indian house crows. Originally introduced to East Africa in 1891, these invasive birds now number nearly a million. Conservationists, like Kirao Lennox of A Rocha Kenya, express concern over the crows' detrimental impact on indigenous species.

Efforts to control the crows have seen some success, with approximately 200 birds eliminated in Watamu in a month. However, the looming threat of their expansion into Nairobi and its National Park raises alarms for biodiversity. "We don't want them to get to Nairobi," warns Eric Kinoti, a crow control officer at A Rocha Kenya.

