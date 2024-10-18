Left Menu

Invasion of the Indian House Crows: A Threat to Kenya's Native Birds

Indian house crows pose a significant threat to Kenya's native bird populations. Conservationists are using starlicide to control the invasive species, which has dramatically increased along the coast. Without natural predators, these crows disrupt ecosystems and threaten biodiversity, forcing authorities to take action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:47 IST
Invasion of the Indian House Crows: A Threat to Kenya's Native Birds

The rise of Indian house crows in Kenya has become a pressing issue, threatening the native bird populations along the coastal regions. Farmer Danson Safari was forced to abandon poultry rearing after losing hundreds of chickens to these aggressive birds.

In response, Kenyan authorities and conservation groups have turned to the chemical starlicide to curb the rapidly multiplying population of Indian house crows. Originally introduced to East Africa in 1891, these invasive birds now number nearly a million. Conservationists, like Kirao Lennox of A Rocha Kenya, express concern over the crows' detrimental impact on indigenous species.

Efforts to control the crows have seen some success, with approximately 200 birds eliminated in Watamu in a month. However, the looming threat of their expansion into Nairobi and its National Park raises alarms for biodiversity. "We don't want them to get to Nairobi," warns Eric Kinoti, a crow control officer at A Rocha Kenya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024