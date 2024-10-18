Left Menu

Rising Mortgage Rates: A Tipping Point in Indian Real Estate

A survey by FICCI and Anarock reveals that nearly 90% of potential homebuyers could be deterred from purchasing if mortgage rates exceed 9%. The Indian residential market is mainly driven by self-use buyers, with investment priorities shifting towards under-construction properties, indicating trust in developers and regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:59 IST
Rising Mortgage Rates: A Tipping Point in Indian Real Estate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint survey by FICCI and Anarock, nearly 90% of prospective homebuyers expressed concern about buying properties if mortgage rates surpass 9%. The survey highlights that home buying decisions remain largely influenced by mortgage rates, with most respondents receiving minimal impact if rates stay below 8.5%.

The Indian real estate market continues to see growth, primarily fueled by end-users, with preferences inclining towards under-construction homes. Executives at a recent FICCI event emphasized the vital role of regulatory frameworks and transparency in nurturing trust and fostered growth in the sector.

Real estate leaders underscored the sector's evolution, driven by economic expansion and institutional investments, particularly in rapidly growing areas and ultra-luxury properties. Sustainability and skilled workforce development were also pinpointed as critical focus areas moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024