Azores Leads Ocean Conservation with Massive Marine Protected Area
The Azores Islands have established the largest protected marine area in the North Atlantic. Spanning 300,000 square kilometers, this initiative supports global aims to protect 30% of Earth's seas by 2030. The plan restricts fishing to preserve deep-sea ecosystems, showcasing Portugal's leadership in aquatic conservation.
The Azores Islands have taken a significant step in marine conservation, with the regional assembly approving the creation of the largest protected marine area in the North Atlantic.
This initiative, covering almost 300,000 square kilometers, places the Azores at the forefront of global ocean conservation efforts. The effort aligns with United Nations goals of safeguarding 30% of the world's land and sea by 2030.
The protected zone will include vital underwater mountain ranges and sensitive marine wildlife, such as deep-sea corals and hydrothermal vents. It will feature areas with full fishing bans and regions allowing selective fishing, ensuring diverse ecosystems are sheltered and conserved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
