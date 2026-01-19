Portugal's Presidential Race: Seguro vs. Ventura in Historic Runoff

In a historic development, Portugal's presidential election is heading to a runoff, with moderate Socialist Antonio Jose Seguro and far-right leader Andre Ventura clinching the top two positions. The election underscores the growing political fragmentation in the country, with rising far-right influence challenging traditional parties.

Though largely ceremonial, the presidential role holds significant powers, such as dissolving parliament and vetoing legislation. Seguro received 31.1% of the vote, while Ventura came in second with 23.5%. Analysts note Ventura's limited appeal outside his core base, making his chances of winning slim.

Despite Ventura's combative rhetoric and attempt to unite the right, recent opinion polls indicate high voter rejection rates. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro confirmed that his centre-right Social Democrats will not support either candidate in the runoff, adding further complexity to the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)