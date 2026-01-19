Left Menu

Portugal's Political Showdown: Seguro vs. Ventura in Presidential Runoff

In Portugal, moderate Socialist Antonio Jose Seguro and far-right candidate Andre Ventura appear headed for a presidential runoff. Exit polls show Seguro and Ventura leading, with Joao Cotrim de Fegueiredo coming third. The largely ceremonial presidency wields key powers. Ventura faces high rejection rates despite his party's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 19-01-2026 01:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 01:36 IST
  Portugal
  • Portugal

Moderate Socialist Antonio Jose Seguro and far-right candidate Andre Ventura are likely to face off in a runoff for Portugal's presidential election. Exit polls indicate Seguro leads with 30-35% support, while Ventura garners 19.9%-24.1%, according to television channels RTP, SIC, and TVI/CNN. Third place went to Joao Cotrim de Fegueiredo of the Liberal Initiative, polling between 16.3% and 21% among 11 contestants.

Although the presidency in Portugal is predominantly ceremonial, it holds significant powers, such as dissolving parliament, calling snap elections, and vetoing legislation. Ventura, the leader of the Chega party, founded in 2019, propelled his party into the position of the second-largest parliamentary force during last year's general election. Far-right movements across Europe, including Portugal, have pushed more restrictive policies on immigration.

Despite his party's growing influence, Ventura's prospects in the runoff appear bleak, as over 60% of voters reportedly reject him, according to recent opinion polls. The runoff is planned tentatively for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

