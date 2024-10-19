Left Menu

Space Races, Hidden Heatwaves, and Celestial Mysteries Unveiled

The European Space Agency urges stronger competition in global space ventures amidst job cuts. Hidden deep ocean marine heatwaves are possibly overlooked. The first brown dwarf discovered is actually two in close orbit. New animal species thrive underground near hydrothermal vents. Visiona anticipates growth in Brazil's aerospace industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 02:29 IST
European space industry leaders are calling for increased competitiveness in global markets as major satellite producers face pressure from Elon Musk's Starlink. Airbus recently announced significant job cuts in its defense and space sectors. The head of the European Space Agency warns of falling behind in the ongoing space race.

A new study reveals that marine heatwaves below 100 meters are likely under-reported. The research suggests that 80% of these heatwaves are independent of surface phenomena. This discovery underlines the necessity for more focused observation on the thermal variations affecting marine ecosystems in the depths of the oceans.

Researchers have revisited the first brown dwarf ever identified and found it to be two brown dwarfs in orbit around each other and a nearby star. This new insight challenges previous assumptions and underscores the complexity of celestial bodies. The findings were documented with specialized telescopes in Chile and Hawaii.

