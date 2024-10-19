Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Man Killed by Bear

In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old man named Ishwar was killed by a wild bear in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The attack occurred on Friday afternoon while Ishwar, a resident of Dhanras village, was grazing his cattle in the Katghora forest division.

According to Kumar Nishant, Divisional Forest Officer, Ishwar ventured too close to a cave that served as the bear's den, leading to the deadly encounter. The bear reportedly attacked Ishwar and a cow, leaving Ishwar dead on the scene.

Upon receiving information, forest officials promptly arrived and informed local police. Ishwar's body was sent for post-mortem. The family of the deceased received an initial aid of Rs 25,000, with additional compensation pending. Authorities have warned residents against entering the forest.

(With inputs from agencies.)