Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Man Killed by Bear
A man named Ishwar was mauled to death by a bear in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. While grazing cattle, he approached the bear's den, leading to the attack. Immediate compensation was provided to his family, and locals have been warned against entering the forest.
In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old man named Ishwar was killed by a wild bear in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The attack occurred on Friday afternoon while Ishwar, a resident of Dhanras village, was grazing his cattle in the Katghora forest division.
According to Kumar Nishant, Divisional Forest Officer, Ishwar ventured too close to a cave that served as the bear's den, leading to the deadly encounter. The bear reportedly attacked Ishwar and a cow, leaving Ishwar dead on the scene.
Upon receiving information, forest officials promptly arrived and informed local police. Ishwar's body was sent for post-mortem. The family of the deceased received an initial aid of Rs 25,000, with additional compensation pending. Authorities have warned residents against entering the forest.
