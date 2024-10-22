Lahore Initiates Artificial Rain to Combat Smog Crisis

The Punjab province of Pakistan is taking bold steps to address Lahore's severe smog crisis by planning for artificial rain. A staggering Air Quality Index (AQI) of 394 recently led to Lahore being declared the most polluted city globally, prompting the provincial government to action.

Lahore's cultural status aside, this isn't the first instance of cloud seeding. The city resorted to this technology back in December 2023 to tackle hazardous smog, incurring costs of around Rs 350 million. Now, with the situation escalating, Punjab's Information Minister, Azma Bokhari, announced a plan for artificial rain, although no specific dates were provided.

In tandem with artificial rain preparations, the government has introduced an 'Anti-Smog Squad' to address health concerns relating to the smog. They aim to educate farmers on the negative impact of crop residue burning and are pushing for alternative disposal methods. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted that the battle against smog will take time, projecting noticeable improvement in 8-10 years.

