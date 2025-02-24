Delhi’s AQI Improves to 186: CAQM Revokes Stage-II GRAP Restrictions in NCR

In a significant relief for residents of Delhi-NCR, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi recorded a notable improvement, reaching 186 as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This downward trend in air pollution levels has prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) to reassess the preventive and restrictive actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The Sub-Committee on GRAP convened today to review the current air quality scenario, taking into account the meteorological and weather forecasts from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Upon a comprehensive evaluation of key air quality parameters, the Sub-Committee observed the following:

Significant Improvement in Air Quality: Due to better atmospheric mixing height and ventilation coefficient, the dispersion of pollutants has increased, leading to improved air quality across Delhi-NCR.

Due to better atmospheric mixing height and ventilation coefficient, the dispersion of pollutants has increased, leading to improved air quality across Delhi-NCR. AQI Below Critical Threshold: The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 186 on February 24, 2025, which is 114 points below the 300-mark threshold required for Stage-II GRAP restrictions, as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court.

The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 186 on February 24, 2025, which is 114 points below the 300-mark threshold required for Stage-II GRAP restrictions, as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. Favorable Meteorological Forecast: IMD and IITM projections indicate that Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain in the ‘Moderate’ to ‘Lower-end of Poor’ category in the coming days.

In light of these improvements, the CAQM Sub-Committee has unanimously decided to revoke Stage-II restrictions under GRAP with immediate effect across the entire NCR. However, actions under Stage-I of GRAP will continue to be enforced to ensure that pollution levels do not deteriorate further.

Continued Implementation of Stage-I Measures

The Commission has directed all concerned authorities and enforcement agencies to intensify monitoring and implementation of Stage-I measures under the GRAP framework. This includes:

Strict vigilance against dust pollution from construction activities.

Enhanced deployment of mechanical road sweepers and water sprinklers to minimize dust resuspension.

Regulation of traffic congestion hotspots to prevent vehicular emissions from rising.

Promotion of public transport and encouragement of work-from-home policies where feasible.

Awareness campaigns urging citizens to adopt environmentally friendly practices.

Appeal to Residents and Authorities

CAQM urges all implementing agencies, stakeholders, and residents of Delhi-NCR to strictly adhere to the provisions outlined under Stage-I of GRAP. By proactively following these measures, the region can prevent the reimposition of Stage-II restrictions and sustain the current improvement in air quality.

The Sub-Committee will continue to monitor air quality trends closely and review the situation periodically. Any necessary actions, including reinstating Stage-II restrictions, will be considered based on real-time air quality assessments and weather forecasts.

For detailed guidelines and updates, stakeholders are encouraged to visit the official CAQM website: https://caqm.nic.in/.