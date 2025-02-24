Left Menu

Punjab Government Opposes Center's New Agricultural Policy Framework

The AAP government in Punjab plans to oppose the Centre's draft National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing by introducing a resolution in the state assembly. Farmers and the state government view the policy as an attempt to reinstate the repealed farm laws of 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:37 IST
The AAP-led Punjab government is poised to challenge the Centre's draft National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, intended to reshape India's agricultural market landscape. A resolution expressing opposition will be introduced in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday, as announced by Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Neel Garg.

This move follows the government's outright rejection of the draft policy last month, which they claim mirrors provisions from the contentious farm laws repealed in 2021 after farmers' protests. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the draft as a veiled attempt to enforce the previous agricultural laws through indirect means.

Farmers' groups, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, are demanding decisive action, advocating for a formal resolution in the state's Vidhan Sabha to solidify their opposition. The special session of the assembly, which began on Monday, will see the state government taking a firm stance against central policies perceived as detrimental to farmer interests.

