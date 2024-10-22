Left Menu

Delhi High Court Raises Alarm on AIIMS Tree Transplantation Plan Amid Pollution Concerns

The Delhi High Court has questioned AIIMS' proposal to transplant 75 trees for construction purposes, raising concerns over the city's increasing air pollution. The court urged AIIMS to consider transplanting more trees on-site and emphasized the importance of consulting forestry experts for balanced infrastructural development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:14 IST
Delhi High Court Raises Alarm on AIIMS Tree Transplantation Plan Amid Pollution Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court voiced its concerns over a proposal by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to relocate over 70 trees from their campus for a new building. The court highlighted how the national capital is already grappling with poor air quality.

During discussions on air quality, the court requested AIIMS to present the structural plan of the forthcoming Critical Care Centre and their strategy regarding the 75 trees associated with it. AIIMS officials stated that a few trees would remain on campus, while the others would be moved to Jaunapur.

The court emphasized the significance of consulting forest officials in development projects. It urged AIIMS to increase on-site transplantation efforts and lamented the general lack of attention to Delhi's alarming air pollution levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024