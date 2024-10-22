Delhi High Court Raises Alarm on AIIMS Tree Transplantation Plan Amid Pollution Concerns
The Delhi High Court has questioned AIIMS' proposal to transplant 75 trees for construction purposes, raising concerns over the city's increasing air pollution. The court urged AIIMS to consider transplanting more trees on-site and emphasized the importance of consulting forestry experts for balanced infrastructural development.
The Delhi High Court voiced its concerns over a proposal by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to relocate over 70 trees from their campus for a new building. The court highlighted how the national capital is already grappling with poor air quality.
During discussions on air quality, the court requested AIIMS to present the structural plan of the forthcoming Critical Care Centre and their strategy regarding the 75 trees associated with it. AIIMS officials stated that a few trees would remain on campus, while the others would be moved to Jaunapur.
The court emphasized the significance of consulting forest officials in development projects. It urged AIIMS to increase on-site transplantation efforts and lamented the general lack of attention to Delhi's alarming air pollution levels.
