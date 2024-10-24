Left Menu

Commonwealth Summit in Samoa: Climate Change and Reparations in Focus

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa addresses climate change and debates reparations for Britain's role in transatlantic slavery. Small island nations, like Tuvalu, advocate for climate action. Discussions on reparations highlight ongoing global demands for accountability amidst historical injustices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:38 IST
The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) has commenced in Samoa, with significant discussions centering on climate change and reparations for transatlantic slavery. King Charles leads the assembly of representatives from 56 nations, mostly from the British Empire's remnants.

Small island states like Tuvalu, fearing rising sea levels, emphasize the importance of adhering to the Paris Accord's temperature goals. A declaration on ocean protection is anticipated at the summit, highlighting climate change's grave threats.

The push for reparations from Britain, championed by groups like CARICOM, has sparked debates on historical accountability. As dialogue ensues, tensions around addressing past atrocities versus moving forward persist within the Commonwealth proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

