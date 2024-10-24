Left Menu

Cyclone Dana Approaches Odisha: State Braces for Impact

Severe cyclonic storm Dana is nearing Odisha, causing heavy rain and squally winds. Evacuation efforts are underway as the cyclone is expected to make landfall with winds of up to 120 kmph. Authorities have prepared multiple shelters and deployed emergency teams for relief operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Severe cyclonic storm Dana is closing in on the Odisha coast, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the region. As sea conditions worsen, the Indian Meteorological Department warns of the storm's intensification.

The Odisha government has accelerated evacuation measures, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi insisting on a 'zero casualty' approach. Dana is predicted to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port early Friday, threatening wind speeds up to 120 kmph.

Around three lakh residents have been relocated to shelters across the coastal districts, and emergency units are actively clearing road blockages and assisting displaced citizens. With emergency teams in place and meteorological updates forecasting persistent heavy rain, Odisha prepares for the cyclone's imminent arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

