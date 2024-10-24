ISRO Satellites Monitor Cyclone Dana for Coastal Safety

In a move to bolster disaster management efforts, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that its satellites are tracking the cyclonic storm 'Dana' as it approaches the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal.

With the assistance of the EOS-06 polar orbiting satellite and the geostationary INSAT-3DR, ISRO has been providing critical real-time data since October 20. These satellites have been crucial in offering early detection by monitoring ocean wind patterns and delivering continuous cloud data updates.

Authorities in Odisha and West Bengal are taking precautionary steps with mass evacuations, school closures, train cancellations, and suspension of flight operations as the storm, projected to make landfall past midnight, whips up high winds estimated at 120 kmph.

(With inputs from agencies.)