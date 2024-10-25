Fury's Unexpected Autograph Moment, Belgian Ultra Victory & Culinary Controversy: Odd News Roundup

The latest odd news highlights include a notable interaction at a boxing promotional event, where heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk persuaded rival Tyson Fury to sign a photograph of Usyk delivering a punch to Fury's face. This playful moment occurred as they prepared for their upcoming rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 21.

In endurance sports, Belgian ultrarunners Merijn Geerts, Ivo Steyaert, and Frank Gielen shattered the Backyard Ultra record by completing nearly 738 kilometers over more than four days in Retie, Belgium. The event, held on a looped course of approximately 6.7km, demands participants complete each lap within an hour, producing a grueling test of endurance.

Meanwhile, culinary tensions in Ibiza led to the arrest of a Spanish chef accused of assaulting a German diner over a food-related dispute. The altercation arose after the customer returned his meal, allegedly resulting in aggressive behavior from the chef. In Chile, a university team made strides in construction technology, erecting the region's first 3D-printed concrete home in only 29 hours with the help of a robotic printer, promising a future of rapid building capabilities.

