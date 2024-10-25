Conservation Luminary Bibhab Kumar Talukdar Honored with Prestigious Award

Assam's renowned conservationist, Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, has been honored with 'The Harry Messel Award' for Conservation Leadership by the Species Survival Commission of the IUCN. The award ceremony took place at the 5th IUCN SSC Leaders' Meeting in Abu Dhabi, with 300 conservation experts in attendance.

Recognized for his substantial contributions, particularly in conserving species like the Indian one-horned rhinoceros, Talukdar has been associated with IUCN SSC since 1991 and was named Chair of the Asian Rhino Specialist Group in 2008.

His extensive work includes supporting the Assam government with Indian Rhino Vision 2020, aiding Indonesian agencies, and founding Aaranyak, North East India's leading biodiversity conservation organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)