Conservation Luminary Bibhab Kumar Talukdar Honored with Prestigious Award
Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, a prominent conservation scientist from Assam, was awarded The Harry Messel Award for Conservation Leadership by the IUCN's Species Survival Commission. Recognized for his efforts in conserving species, notably the Indian one-horned rhinoceros, Talukdar also contributes to global conservation initiatives.
Assam's renowned conservationist, Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, has been honored with 'The Harry Messel Award' for Conservation Leadership by the Species Survival Commission of the IUCN. The award ceremony took place at the 5th IUCN SSC Leaders' Meeting in Abu Dhabi, with 300 conservation experts in attendance.
Recognized for his substantial contributions, particularly in conserving species like the Indian one-horned rhinoceros, Talukdar has been associated with IUCN SSC since 1991 and was named Chair of the Asian Rhino Specialist Group in 2008.
His extensive work includes supporting the Assam government with Indian Rhino Vision 2020, aiding Indonesian agencies, and founding Aaranyak, North East India's leading biodiversity conservation organization.
