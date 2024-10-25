Left Menu

Slight Tremors Jolted Nanded District

Mild tremors measuring 1.5 and 0.7 magnitude were detected in Nanded district, Maharashtra on Friday. The incidents occurred in Mukhed taluka's Ambulga area. Authorities confirmed no injuries or property damage. The epicenter was located 12 kilometers southeast of Mukhed town, ensuring safety for locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:03 IST
Mild tremors of magnitudes 1.5 and 0.7 were detected in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Friday, officials confirmed.

The seismic activity occurred at 2:43 p.m. and 3:13 p.m. in Ambulga (Bu), situated in the Mukhed taluka of the area.

Authorities indicated the epicenter was 12 kilometers southeast of Mukhed town, noting there were no reports of injuries or damage to property.

