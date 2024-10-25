Slight Tremors Jolted Nanded District
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Mild tremors of magnitudes 1.5 and 0.7 were detected in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Friday, officials confirmed.
The seismic activity occurred at 2:43 p.m. and 3:13 p.m. in Ambulga (Bu), situated in the Mukhed taluka of the area.
Authorities indicated the epicenter was 12 kilometers southeast of Mukhed town, noting there were no reports of injuries or damage to property.
