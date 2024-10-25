Slight Tremors Jolted Nanded District

Mild tremors of magnitudes 1.5 and 0.7 were detected in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Friday, officials confirmed.

The seismic activity occurred at 2:43 p.m. and 3:13 p.m. in Ambulga (Bu), situated in the Mukhed taluka of the area.

Authorities indicated the epicenter was 12 kilometers southeast of Mukhed town, noting there were no reports of injuries or damage to property.

(With inputs from agencies.)