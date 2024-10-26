Tragic Encounter: Elephants Electrocuted in Chhattisgarh Forest

In a heart-wrenching incident in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, three elephants, including a calf, were killed after encountering a live power line in the Chuhkimar forest. This was confirmed by divisional forest officer Stylo Mandavi.

The elephants met their fate when they came into contact with an 11 KV power transmission line operated by a state-run company. After the incident, forest personnel, alongside veterinarians, swiftly reached the site to conduct a post-mortem. An inquiry into the tragedy has been initiated.

Officials have pointed out that the state has lost more than 70 elephants in the past six years due to various reasons, including electrocution and other conflicts with humans. The northern region of the state, particularly districts like Surguja, Raigarh, and Korba, is witnessing escalating tensions between local populations and elephant herds.

