Tragic Encounter: Elephants Electrocuted in Chhattisgarh Forest

Three elephants, including a calf, were electrocuted by a power line in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district. This adds to the alarming number of elephant deaths in the state, highlighting the ongoing human-elephant conflicts. A probe is underway to determine the details of this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, three elephants, including a calf, were killed after encountering a live power line in the Chuhkimar forest. This was confirmed by divisional forest officer Stylo Mandavi.

The elephants met their fate when they came into contact with an 11 KV power transmission line operated by a state-run company. After the incident, forest personnel, alongside veterinarians, swiftly reached the site to conduct a post-mortem. An inquiry into the tragedy has been initiated.

Officials have pointed out that the state has lost more than 70 elephants in the past six years due to various reasons, including electrocution and other conflicts with humans. The northern region of the state, particularly districts like Surguja, Raigarh, and Korba, is witnessing escalating tensions between local populations and elephant herds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

