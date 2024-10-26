Battling Smog: A United Front Against Crop Residue Burning

The Centre on Saturday urged states to ramp up micro-level action plans for managing crop residues to avert the recurring air quality crisis in the national capital.

The call was made during a high-level virtual meeting jointly chaired by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. The meeting focused on optimizing over 300,000 crop residue management machines provided to farmers under government subsidies.

Despite reductions in farm fires—down 35% in Punjab and 21% in Haryana from last year—Chouhan emphasized the need for ongoing vigilance. The discussion outlined a comprehensive strategy that includes district-level monitoring, biofuel infrastructure development, and promoting the use of bio-decomposers alongside mechanical methods.

Additionally, the Centre is pushing for crop residue to be utilized as a potential income source for farmers through biogas production and other products. The meeting highlighted challenges in equipment accessibility for small-scale farmers, despite efforts to distribute subsidized machines.

The session, featuring representatives from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the Central Pollution Control Board, underscored a coordinated approach to address stubble burning—chiefly responsible for hazardous air quality levels in Delhi and beyond during winter months. Officials stressed that uncontrolled agricultural waste burning not only harms air quality but also damages soil fertility and beneficial insect populations.

