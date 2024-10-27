Left Menu

Space Station Return: Astronaut Hospitalized & Dinosaur Discovery in Hong Kong

A NASA astronaut was hospitalized shortly after returning from the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon. Meanwhile, Hong Kong showcased its first dinosaur fossils, discovered on an outlying island, which promise to enhance palaeoecological research in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A NASA astronaut was taken to hospital with an unspecified medical condition soon after returning from the International Space Station. The astronaut, along with another NASA colleague, a Russian cosmonaut, and one more were aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.

They splashed down near Florida in the early hours. NASA has not revealed the astronaut's identity to maintain privacy.

In Hong Kong, large dinosaur fossils, likely dating from the Cretaceous period but requiring further study for species confirmation, have been displayed. Found on an uninhabited island, these fossils could significantly benefit regional palaeoecological research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

