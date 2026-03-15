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Unveiling Ancient Mysteries: From Giant Dinosaurs in Brazil to Roman Medicinal Practices

Recent discoveries reveal a new giant dinosaur species in Brazil and ancient Roman use of human excrement medicinally. The Brazilian fossils show links to European species, suggesting ancient land connections. Meanwhile, a vial in Turkey confirms historical texts on Roman medicinal practices using faeces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:30 IST
Unveiling Ancient Mysteries: From Giant Dinosaurs in Brazil to Roman Medicinal Practices

In a monumental discovery, Brazilian scientists have classified a new species of giant dinosaur, Dasosaurus tocantinensis, providing insights into historical land routes among South America, Africa, and Europe. Published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology, these findings underscore Brazil's role in prehistoric biodiversity.

Meanwhile, in Turkey, archaeologists unearthed a 1,900-year-old glass vial containing human excrement remnants. This discovery offers the first concrete proof of Ancient Roman medicinal practices involving faeces, matching descriptions found in historical texts.

Both discoveries shed light on historical intercontinental connections and ancient medical traditions, offering fresh perspectives on our planet's past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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