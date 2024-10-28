Left Menu

Urgent Climate Conundrum: Global Pledges Fall Short

The United Nations reported that current national pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions are inadequate to prevent global warming. Despite slight improvements, emissions cuts remain far below the 43% needed to meet the Paris Agreement's targets. The upcoming COP29 climate talks are critical for persuading nations to increase their commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:32 IST
Urgent Climate Conundrum: Global Pledges Fall Short

Current national pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are insufficient to avert catastrophic global warming, the United Nations revealed on Monday, as global leaders gear up for November's climate change negotiations.

The U.N.'s evaluation found that the existing commitments result in only a minor reduction of global emissions, falling drastically short of the 43% cut scientists deem necessary to meet the Paris Agreement's goals. This insufficient progress underscores the urgent need for more ambitious commitments at the forthcoming COP29 talks in Baku, according to UNFCCC Secretary General Simon Stiell.

With countries deliberating on a new global emissions trading system and a robust financial aid package for developing nations, the gathering's success could hinge on leveraging negotiations to propel climate initiatives forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024