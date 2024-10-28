Urgent Climate Conundrum: Global Pledges Fall Short

Current national pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are insufficient to avert catastrophic global warming, the United Nations revealed on Monday, as global leaders gear up for November's climate change negotiations.

The U.N.'s evaluation found that the existing commitments result in only a minor reduction of global emissions, falling drastically short of the 43% cut scientists deem necessary to meet the Paris Agreement's goals. This insufficient progress underscores the urgent need for more ambitious commitments at the forthcoming COP29 talks in Baku, according to UNFCCC Secretary General Simon Stiell.

With countries deliberating on a new global emissions trading system and a robust financial aid package for developing nations, the gathering's success could hinge on leveraging negotiations to propel climate initiatives forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)