Tragedy Strikes: Three Students Drown in Koel River

Tragedy struck the Koel river in Lohardaga district on Monday as three teenage students drowned, according to police reports.

Efforts to recover the bodies have been ongoing, with local divers and the NDRF deployed in the search, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred when four Class-11 students went to bathe in the river, leading to the unfortunate drowning of Neelkanth Nilambar Mahli (17), Navneet Bhagat (16), and Ayush Kumar (16).

