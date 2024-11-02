Post-Diwali Smog: Kolkata's AQI Takes a Hit
Kolkata's air quality index (AQI) dipped into the 'poor' category following Diwali celebrations. Multiple locations reported AQI levels over 200, indicating heightened pollution levels. The West Bengal Pollution Control Board tracked varying AQI readings, noting the most affected areas in Ballygunge, Jadavpur, Rabindra Bharati University, and Bidhannagar.
The air quality index in Kolkata plummeted into the 'poor' category after Diwali festivities, reported an official from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.
Measurements on Saturday revealed AQI levels of 288 in Ballygunge, 210 in Jadavpur, 211 in Rabindra Bharati University, and 219 in Bidhannagar, all considered 'poor'.
Earlier on Friday night, Rabindra Bharati recorded a 'very poor' AQI of 333. While most city areas struggled with high pollution, a few green spaces like Rabindra Sarobar remained relatively unaffected.
