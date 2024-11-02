Post-Diwali Smog: Kolkata's AQI Takes a Hit

The air quality index in Kolkata plummeted into the 'poor' category after Diwali festivities, reported an official from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.

Measurements on Saturday revealed AQI levels of 288 in Ballygunge, 210 in Jadavpur, 211 in Rabindra Bharati University, and 219 in Bidhannagar, all considered 'poor'.

Earlier on Friday night, Rabindra Bharati recorded a 'very poor' AQI of 333. While most city areas struggled with high pollution, a few green spaces like Rabindra Sarobar remained relatively unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)