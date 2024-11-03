Germany's Green Commitment: 20 Million Euros for Pakistan's Forests

Germany has committed 20 million euros for the expansion of the Billion Tree Afforestation Support Project (BTASP) in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a recent media report.

The agreement was formalized in Islamabad when Pakistan Economic Affairs Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and Director of German Development Bank KfW, Esther Gravenkotter, signed the financial support agreement.

The project focuses on forest protection and sustainable management, including new plantations on 10,000 hectares, capacity building of forest departments, and a management information system, aiming to empower women and support nature-based livelihoods.

