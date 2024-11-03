LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures 11 at Family Function

An LPG cylinder exploded Sunday during a family event in Paniyarepurva village, injuring eleven people, including women and children, authorities reported.

Circle Officer Kamlesh Kumar confirmed the incident occurred around 4.30 pm while food was being cooked in the Kotwali police precinct.

The injured, among them two infants and two children aged two and nine, are reportedly in stable condition, Kumar noted.

