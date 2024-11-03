LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures 11 at Family Function
An LPG cylinder explosion injured eleven people, including women and children, during a family event in Paniyarepurva village. The incident occurred while food was being prepared. All victims, including two infants and two young children, have been reported to be in normal condition.
An LPG cylinder exploded Sunday during a family event in Paniyarepurva village, injuring eleven people, including women and children, authorities reported.
Circle Officer Kamlesh Kumar confirmed the incident occurred around 4.30 pm while food was being cooked in the Kotwali police precinct.
The injured, among them two infants and two children aged two and nine, are reportedly in stable condition, Kumar noted.
