Left Menu

Eruption Chaos: Mount Lewotobi's Midnight Fury

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted near midnight on Flores Island, Indonesia, killing at least 10 people and triggering evacuations. The eruption spewed lava, ash, and blazing rocks, leading to power outages and chaos. Authorities have declared a state of emergency for the disaster-affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:38 IST
Eruption Chaos: Mount Lewotobi's Midnight Fury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck Indonesia's Flores Island as Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted just before midnight, leaving a trail of devastation. At least 10 people lost their lives when the fiery explosion sent lava and scorching rocks cascading into nearby villages, prompting an immediate evacuation.

The spokespeople for Indonesia's Center of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) confirmed the eruption, which unleashed a powerful plume of lava and volcanic ash. In response, authorities escalated the volcano's status to the highest alert level, advising residents to evacuate within a seven-kilometer radius.

The state of emergency has been declared in the region, potentially enlisting central government aid to assist the 10,000 residents affected. As rescue operations continue, Indonesia remains on high alert due to its volatile position within the Pacific Ring of Fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024