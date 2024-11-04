Eruption Chaos: Mount Lewotobi's Midnight Fury

Tragedy struck Indonesia's Flores Island as Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted just before midnight, leaving a trail of devastation. At least 10 people lost their lives when the fiery explosion sent lava and scorching rocks cascading into nearby villages, prompting an immediate evacuation.

The spokespeople for Indonesia's Center of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) confirmed the eruption, which unleashed a powerful plume of lava and volcanic ash. In response, authorities escalated the volcano's status to the highest alert level, advising residents to evacuate within a seven-kilometer radius.

The state of emergency has been declared in the region, potentially enlisting central government aid to assist the 10,000 residents affected. As rescue operations continue, Indonesia remains on high alert due to its volatile position within the Pacific Ring of Fire.

