Spain Mobilizes Troops Amid Historic Flood Crisis

Spain is facing tragic scenes as it grapples with the aftermath of devastating floods in its eastern region, prompting the government to deploy 7,500 troops to the area. The disaster has so far claimed at least 217 lives, intensifying public criticism over the speed and effectiveness of the emergency response.

Over the weekend, around 5,000 soldiers were dispatched to distribute necessities, secure properties, and assist in cleanup operations. In addition, a further 2,500 troops are joining the efforts, with Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirming the reinforcement. Meanwhile, a warship equipped with marine soldiers and vital supplies is approaching Valencia.

Amidst rising fatalities and local protests, the call for accountability is growing louder. Residents are voicing their dissatisfaction with the authorities' delayed flood warnings and response. The tragedy has even drawn anger towards prominent political figures, as distressing scenes unfold across the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)