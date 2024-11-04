Left Menu

Spain Mobilizes Troops Amid Historic Flood Crisis

In response to catastrophic floods in eastern Spain, the government has deployed 7,500 troops to aid recovery efforts. The disaster, which has claimed at least 217 lives, sparked public outcry over perceived inefficiencies in the emergency response. Authorities are working to stabilize the situation and assist affected communities.

Updated: 04-11-2024 15:18 IST
Spain is facing tragic scenes as it grapples with the aftermath of devastating floods in its eastern region, prompting the government to deploy 7,500 troops to the area. The disaster has so far claimed at least 217 lives, intensifying public criticism over the speed and effectiveness of the emergency response.

Over the weekend, around 5,000 soldiers were dispatched to distribute necessities, secure properties, and assist in cleanup operations. In addition, a further 2,500 troops are joining the efforts, with Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirming the reinforcement. Meanwhile, a warship equipped with marine soldiers and vital supplies is approaching Valencia.

Amidst rising fatalities and local protests, the call for accountability is growing louder. Residents are voicing their dissatisfaction with the authorities' delayed flood warnings and response. The tragedy has even drawn anger towards prominent political figures, as distressing scenes unfold across the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

