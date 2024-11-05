Left Menu

Spain's Struggle with Tsunami-Like Floods: A Nationwide Response

Spain is grappling with devastating floods that claimed over 200 lives and left scores missing in Valencia and surrounding regions. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a 10.6 billion euro assistance plan, including loans and cash handouts to affected small businesses, to aid recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain's national guard has urged relatives of flood-affected people to provide DNA samples for body identification, following catastrophic floods that swept through regions south of Valencia, resulting in over 200 deaths. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced a substantial 10.6 billion euro aid plan for victims.

The floods, triggered by heavy rains, have left communities struggling to recover. With many still missing, the government has only identified 111 of the 217 reported deaths. Measures are underway to support small businesses and individuals with direct cash handouts and state-guaranteed loans, while clean-up efforts are being shouldered by the national government.

Criticism and frustration over the handling of the disaster have surfaced, with local and national officials addressing delays in the alert system. Despite challenges, attempts to manage the aftermath are aided by nearly 15,000 personnel, underscoring a robust national effort in flood-affected areas.

