Spain's Struggle with Tsunami-Like Floods: A Nationwide Response

Spain's national guard has urged relatives of flood-affected people to provide DNA samples for body identification, following catastrophic floods that swept through regions south of Valencia, resulting in over 200 deaths. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced a substantial 10.6 billion euro aid plan for victims.

The floods, triggered by heavy rains, have left communities struggling to recover. With many still missing, the government has only identified 111 of the 217 reported deaths. Measures are underway to support small businesses and individuals with direct cash handouts and state-guaranteed loans, while clean-up efforts are being shouldered by the national government.

Criticism and frustration over the handling of the disaster have surfaced, with local and national officials addressing delays in the alert system. Despite challenges, attempts to manage the aftermath are aided by nearly 15,000 personnel, underscoring a robust national effort in flood-affected areas.

