Tropical Fury: Rafael Intensifies Toward Cuba

Tropical Storm Rafael strengthened near Jamaica and is projected to become a hurricane. It prompts warnings for Cuba and surrounding areas with evacuation orders for thousands. The storm follows Hurricane Oscar’s recent impact, threatening heavy rain and flooding across the region.

Tropical Storm Rafael surged past Jamaica early this week, gaining strength as it tracks northwest towards Cuba. Forecasters predict the storm will soon develop into a hurricane, causing the US State Department to issue an advisory for Cuba, urging non-essential personnel and citizens to leave the area.

As Rafael approaches, Cuban authorities responded by evacuating 37,000 people in eastern regions while issuing hurricane warnings for several provinces. The National Hurricane Centre in Miami highlights conducive atmospheric conditions that could lead to the storm's further intensification, potentially escalating its impact across the region.

In the Cayman Islands, precautionary measures were taken with the closure of schools and government offices. Local officials warned the public to brace for the storm's effects, particularly concerning due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Oscar just weeks prior. Residents across the Caribbean and southeastern US are preparing for potential flooding, powerful winds, and tornadoes as Rafael looms.

